Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $12.30 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.32% of Biohaven as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,075 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,925,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,078,834.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 80,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

