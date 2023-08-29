Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Nordic American Tankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 2,156,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile



Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

