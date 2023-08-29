NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Down 37.5 %

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.88. NovoCure has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 280.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NovoCure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.