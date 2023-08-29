Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 106,679 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 536,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,804 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 288,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 43,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,622. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

