NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $20.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $489.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,981,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,528,746. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,063 shares of company stock worth $99,685,866. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.