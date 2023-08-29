NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 191,526 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,063 shares of company stock valued at $99,685,866. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $21.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,481,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,477,430. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.99 and a 200-day moving average of $342.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

