NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 125,441 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $150,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $19.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.96. 44,954,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,445,141. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.56.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,063 shares of company stock valued at $99,685,866 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

