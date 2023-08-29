NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is Elgethun Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 2.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock traded up $125.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6,265.00. 17,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6,228.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5,799.82. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. NVR’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $123.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

