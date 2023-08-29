Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $365.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $416.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $429.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

