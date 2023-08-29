OMG Network Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $71.28 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00038892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

