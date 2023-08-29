OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 2,415 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 10.7% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $21.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.80. 49,481,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,477,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,063 shares of company stock worth $99,685,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

