Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OROVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 4.25 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Orient Overseas (International) Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $145.69.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

