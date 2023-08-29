Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OROVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 4.25 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Orient Overseas (International) Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $145.69.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
