Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.47.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

