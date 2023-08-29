Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,907 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,907 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $58,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PANW traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.49. 2,649,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,330. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,404,516 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.