Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 490,920 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 314.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,920 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Salesforce worth $129,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $366,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,216,514 shares of company stock worth $259,029,746. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $211.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,094. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.36. The company has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

