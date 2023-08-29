Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,025 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Gartner worth $87,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.18. 113,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

