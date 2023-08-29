Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,025 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Gartner worth $87,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:IT traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.18. 113,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.45.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
