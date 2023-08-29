PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDFS. DA Davidson increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

