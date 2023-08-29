Peninsula Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 1.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. 103,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.