Peninsula Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. 629,959 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

