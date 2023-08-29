Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. 9,812,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,130,641. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

