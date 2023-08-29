Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,076,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,156,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.