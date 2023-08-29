PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCG. Barclays began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. PG&E has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

