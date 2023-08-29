Plaza Retail REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

PLZ.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,533. The stock has a market cap of C$439.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.17. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.82 and a 12 month high of C$4.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

