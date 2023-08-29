Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.81. 973,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,317. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

