Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,147,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,912,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,694 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,764. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,066,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,440,014 shares of company stock valued at $319,750,184. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

