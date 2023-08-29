Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $206.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,514 shares of company stock valued at $259,029,746 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.