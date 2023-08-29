Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $942.69. 61,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $942.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,632 shares of company stock valued at $21,206,671. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

