Profund Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $99.07. 1,969,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,814. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

