Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $11.42 on Tuesday, reaching $497.91. 168,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,777. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.30 and a 200-day moving average of $427.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $517.30.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

