Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 26,926 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 288,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 413.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.14. 821,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.