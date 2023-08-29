ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $166,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55,332 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,528. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

