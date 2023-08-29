ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 702,591 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 9,439.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,591 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Nordson worth $157,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,777,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Nordson Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $243.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $253.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.26 and its 200 day moving average is $228.43. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

