ProShare Advisors LLC Has $173.49 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717,908 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $173,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. 163,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,413. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

