ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 105,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $183,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,144,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,216,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 48.8% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.32. 1,192,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,113. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

