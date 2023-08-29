ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 201,209 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.93% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $155,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 173,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

