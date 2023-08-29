ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 96,861 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,861 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $185,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.51. The stock had a trading volume of 157,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,557. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

