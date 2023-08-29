ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.56. 13,279,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 25,598,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $202,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

