ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.16 and last traded at $34.23. 3,435,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,319,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

