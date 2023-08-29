QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,091,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $139,304,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 720,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $91,954,000 after purchasing an additional 292,347 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 127,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,819,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $113.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,812. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

