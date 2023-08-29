Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,337 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $78,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

