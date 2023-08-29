Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 246.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $195,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.54. The stock had a trading volume of 330,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.16. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.