Raymond James Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $550.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $410.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.11. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

