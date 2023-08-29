RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RICK. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Friday, August 11th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Shares of RICK stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 121,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

