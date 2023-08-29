Redde Northgate plc (REDD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.50 on September 29th

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Redde Northgate Stock Performance

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24. The company has a market cap of £778.40 million, a PE ratio of 560.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 348.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 367.35. Redde Northgate has a 52 week low of GBX 276.50 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 438 ($5.52).

Insider Transactions at Redde Northgate

In related news, insider Martin Ward purchased 71,661 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £242,214.18 ($305,324.82). In other Redde Northgate news, insider John Pattullo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($43,489.22). Also, insider Martin Ward bought 71,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £242,214.18 ($305,324.82). Insiders purchased 91,661 shares of company stock valued at $31,131,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Featured Stories

