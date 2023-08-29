Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Regions Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 474,164 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Regions Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

