Reviewing Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Berkshire Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 5 4 0 2.44

Profitability

Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $7.68, indicating a potential upside of 144.82%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Banco Bradesco 7.80% 9.53% 0.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million 8.95 $2.70 million N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 0.95 $4.06 billion $0.25 12.54

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

