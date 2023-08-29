River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.94 and a 200 day moving average of $193.19. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

