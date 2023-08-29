Robert W. Baird Raises Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $56.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hibbett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hibbett by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 682,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hibbett by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Hibbett by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

