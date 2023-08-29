Round Hill Asset Management Decreases Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 2.4 %

NATR stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. 48,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,985. The firm has a market cap of $324.32 million, a PE ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.92. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.23%.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $57,860. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

