Round Hill Asset Management Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises approximately 3.4% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,080,000 after buying an additional 654,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.5 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. 1,116,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,362. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.